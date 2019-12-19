1931—2019
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of George Garrett Lamp on December 13, 2019, a Friday of course. George was a unique character that spread humor and joy wherever he went.
George was born on February 11, 1931 in Oakland, CA. Growing up he loved working in the movie theaters. He worked at all of them in and around Oakland. He enlisted in the Army in 1952. He was a MP in the service and earned many honors during his service.
George worked for Ma Bell and retired after 30 years. This is where he met his wife Joyce and they married 5 months later. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year on Valentine’s day. After retirement he worked for JV Liquors and drove a limo. His passengers included many famous people that he loved to talk about. He was a competitive bowler, winning many trophies and loved golf. He founded the George Lamp Open and hosted tournaments at Vineyard Knolls Golf Course in Napa.
George had a giant personality and was always teased about being the “Mayor” of Napa. He loved to make people laugh, telling jokes, pulling pranks and never wanting to meet a stranger. He would tell his fibs (all in good fun) and on any day he could be a doctor, an airline pilot, an actor or even a proctologist. Until finally coming clean and sharing a laugh with those around him.
He was a charter member of the Flulamkrapen, SIRS #149, Elks #832, a volunteer at the Queen for 10 years, the biggest cheerleader of the Holly Cranston Memorial Fund, an avid poker player with friends and a cherished member of the Trader Joe’s family where he and Joyce could always be found having coffee.
George and Joyce saw the world through their travels together. Their favorite place was in Italy where they would spend many vacations with their “adopted daughters”, the Italian girls, Cristina, Barbara and Elena. Some of his funnier moments include meeting Charo a few times, surprising Joyce wearing her nightgown and a wig, talking about traveling to Jabib, and singing little diddies that always made us laugh like it was the first time we heard it.
George is survived by his wife Joyce, their children Lori (Sven) Oja, David Lamp, grandson Ryan Cranston (Sofia), step grandson and family Stephen, Heather and Eleanor, brother Bob (Jane) of FL. He was predeceased by brothers Leland, Leslie, sisters Jane and Patsy, daughter in law Stephanie Lamp, mother in law Stella Switzer, and his beloved granddaughter Holly. You may have seen George around town sporting the pin on his chest of his little redheaded Holly.
The family would like to thank Queen of the Valley, Collabria Care and his caretaker August from Stayman Estates. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Holly Cranston Memorial Fund, 1484 Ash Street, Napa or Hospice Napa Valley.
A celebration of life will be held at the Napa Elks on January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to the many friends George had we would like you to please RSVP to gglamp1931@gmail.com.