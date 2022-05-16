George Grodahl died peacefully in his sleep on April 30 at his home in Napa. He had been in failing health.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Caddy Reiley Grodahl; children Richard (Emily), Andrew (Cathy), Katie (Brian) Vogel, all of Colorado, and by Sibhan (Dan) Stokes of Martinez; six grandchildren, Will, Mari, Reiley, Emily, Charlie and Sassa, and his brothers Robert and Dennis of Minneapolis.

George graduated from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn., where he majored in Mathematics.

He and Caddy married in 1962, and George started his career with Control Data Corp. in Minneapolis. He was an early participant in the computer industry, founding International Time Sharing Corp. in 1967 at the age of 28. He was able to recognize opportunities and relished the challenge of new technologies. He was always enthusiastic and adventurous.

After ITS was sold in 1970, George and Caddy and three children moved to Paris, France, where George was under contract to put together a network of timesharing companies throughout Europe. They lived in France for 18 months and then in England for two years. Their second daughter was born there.

In 1973 the family, now six, returned to the U.S., and George joined a Cupertino, Calif., company called Tymshare, Inc. He was involved with the acquisition of over 20 companies. The largest of these was Western States Bank Card Assoc., the founder of Mastercard. This was one of the first companies to get into ATMs.

Around 1980 George left to join a mergers and acquisitions firm, Broadview Assoc., in New Jersey. He was with that firm for 11 years as a founding partner. In 1991 he “retired” while becoming involved with emerging internet companies.

In 1993 George and Caddy purchased property in Yountville and planted the Morningside Vineyard. The creation and development of the Morningside Vineyard was one of his proudest accomplishments. George loved sharing the property and wine with many new friends who discovered this special vineyard.

George became well known for his personal wine tasting's. He poured the Chanticleer wines and regaled his guests with his tales of Ole and Lena, a fictional Norwegian couple, while channeling his father's Norwegian accent and heritage.

George served on the Board of Directors of the Napa Valley Museum and was active in Yountville FOCUS, where he and others were instrumental in establishing an endowment to enable that organization to continue awarding scholarships to local students.

In 2020, after 20 years of making and promoting wine, he and Caddy sold their Yountville estate to Deepak Gulrajani and moved to enjoy life at The Meadows in Napa. George enjoyed the change even though COVID restrictions cramped the socializing.

He was 83 when he died and had lived a full life, traveling with family and friends to many unique destinations. He was adored for his wit and fun-loving spirit. Cheers!

A private memorial celebration is planned.

The family suggests tributes to Queen of the Valley Medical Center Foundation, 1000 Trancas St., Napa 94558.