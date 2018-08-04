George Joseph Davidson

1943—2018
George was born in 1943 in Pueblo, Colorado, son of George A. Davidson and Mary Grace Gionnette. After the war the family relocated to Napa, Ca where George was raised alongside his brother, Frank, and many Davidson cousins.
He attended St. John’s Catholic School and Napa Senior High School, graduating in 1961. George served in the California National Guard before beginning his career at Western Electric (AT&T, Lucent) in Burlingame where he remained until his retirement, 48 years later.
Affectionately known as Geo, he will be missed every day by his loving family and close friends. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda, his daughter, Jennifer, his son, Scott (Kristen), his only grandchild, Carter, his brother, Frank (Cindy) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Geo was truly one of the “good ones” and his absence will be felt by many. He was hard-working, loving, loyal and an avid SF Giants fan. Donations in George’s memory may be made to the SF Junior Giants (sanfranciso.giants.com).