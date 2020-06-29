George Junior Calhoun

George was born on October 24, 1936 in Farmersville, CA. His family moved to Vallejo, CA in his primary years where he met his lifelong sweetheart, Patricia Billie Elsdon at a church social. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 – 1958 and married Patricia soon after he was discharged. In 1972 George and Patricia moved their young family to Napa, CA where they remained.

George’s passions included building and refurbishing race cars, vintage cars and hot rods. In the early 1960’s he spent a great deal of free time at the Vallejo Speedway racing Hard Tops. He also enjoyed hosting parties for his family and friends, particularly on the 4th of July. He loved home-grown live music and playing rhythm guitar. He had his own special way of communicating with his loved ones. His family referred to his “George-isms” often, phrases that only he and they could understand. He loved playing Taxi Papa to his grandkids before they could drive and they all loved to say “Papa Fix It” when something broke, because he always could.