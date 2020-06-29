George Junior Calhoun
1936—2020
George Junior Calhoun, 83, Napa, CA, passed away peacefully the morning of June 25, 2020 with daughter and primary caregiver, Peggy, by his side.
George was born on October 24, 1936 in Farmersville, CA. His family moved to Vallejo, CA in his primary years where he met his lifelong sweetheart, Patricia Billie Elsdon at a church social. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 – 1958 and married Patricia soon after he was discharged. In 1972 George and Patricia moved their young family to Napa, CA where they remained.
George’s passions included building and refurbishing race cars, vintage cars and hot rods. In the early 1960’s he spent a great deal of free time at the Vallejo Speedway racing Hard Tops. He also enjoyed hosting parties for his family and friends, particularly on the 4th of July. He loved home-grown live music and playing rhythm guitar. He had his own special way of communicating with his loved ones. His family referred to his “George-isms” often, phrases that only he and they could understand. He loved playing Taxi Papa to his grandkids before they could drive and they all loved to say “Papa Fix It” when something broke, because he always could.
George is survived by his wife Patricia of 61 years, children Carri, Michael, Peggy and their spouses and was predeceased by daughter Rebecca (Becky). He has 11 loving grandchildren Danni, Lindsay, Matthew, Nicki, Cooper, Zachary, Luke, Oliver, Julian, Sebastian and 4 great-grandchildren, Drake, Jaeylynn, Matthew (MJ) and Cayden.
A private memorial service will be held for immediate family at Tulocay Cemetery, Napa. Cards of encouragement and support or flowers can be sent to his wife Patricia Calhoun c/o Berkshire Assisted Living, 2300 Brown St., Napa, CA 94558, who will not be able to attend the service due to the current pandemic restrictions.
