George Kolbert

1934—2019
Surrounded by the love of his wife Sandy, at his bedside, George passed from this earth into another dimension at age 84. A 5th generation Californian, George was born in Napa and raised on his family’s ranch in Green Valley Fairfield. He attended Armijo High, U.C. Davis and served in the U.S. Army. George was a loyal fan of the S.F. Giants and the Warriors. He was a 62 yr. member of Native Sons of the Golden West, Solano Parlor #39. He served as President, Deputy for District 15, Supervising District Deputy to the Grand President, President of NSGW Past Presidents’ Assoc. # 9 and President of NSGW Historical Foundation.
George is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandy, his son Stanley (Colleen) daughter Shirley, grand-daughter Tamara, grandson Jonothan, great grandson 0’Ryan, step-daughter Shawna, step grand-daughter Nicole, step great grand-children Andrea and Joshua. He also leaves his brother Carl (Claudia) of Reno, NV. and sister-in-law Mary of Green Vly. Fairfield. George will be fondly remembered by his warm smile, friendly manner and his iconic greeting, “Hey! How ya do’in?” He will be dearly missed.