George Leonidas Vouchilas

George became a mail carrier in San Francisco at age 20. His goal was to go to college and become an accountant, until a friend talked him into taking the SFFD test. George aced the test but was drafted in the US Army in 1953 the year he met his beautiful Greek wife Koula Parras. George and Koula married December 3rd and two days later George was shipped out to Fort Ord. After his service in the Korean War, George became a SFFD Firefighter with career span of 36 years topping out as a Battalion Chief. George is survived by his 4 children, Alexandra, Voula, Christina and Leo. George is also loved by his 7 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren. Battalion Chief George Vouchilas will be laid to rest next to his wife of 65 years at the Tulocay Cemetery in Napa CA.