1987—2020

George Van Dyke Jr. passed away surrounded by friends and family at his house on 03/10/2020 at the age of 33.

George was born on 02/17/1987 to Debora and George Sr. Van Dyke. He graduated from New Technology High School in 2005 and went on to earn several associate degrees from Napa Valley College, as well as a certificate of completion in emergency medical technician.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

George was an accomplished martial artist. He earned a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, brown belt in Judo, and was a Gracie certified referee. He loved training and competing and was most proud of winning both the double gold at the Gracie World Championship in 2013 and the open and expert divisions at the California State Grappling Championship in 2014. George was most passionate about teaching, which included coaching professional athletes.

George was a proud member of Napa Judo, Napa BJJ, Napa Valley MMA, Ceaser Gracie Jiu Jitsu, Knuckle Up, Train4life / Nobody MMA, Bay Jiu Jitsu and MagalitBJJ.

George is survived by his parents; his son, Liam Van Dyke; grandparents, Harry and Pat Cassayre; siblings, Patty and Ken Van Dyke; nephews, Brandon Van Dyke, Andrew, Colton and Jax Bode; several cousins and aunts; and numerous training partners and students.

A Service is to be held at Vintage High School in Napa on April 4th. Time will be determined and later available on the Tulocay website at www.tulocaycemetery.org. Please visit the Tulocay website for further information and updates.