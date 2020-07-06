× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1940 – 2020

George W. Shanks, Jr. passed away peacefully in his Napa home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with his long-term partner, friend and companion, Erna Stevenson, by his side. George was preceded in death by his beloved best friend, Daniel Del Santi, and is survived by Erna Stevenson, and George’s children from a previous marriage, LeeAnn Abernethy, George W. Shanks, III, Steve Shanks, and their children.

George will be lovingly remembered as a member of the Wooden Valley community, a wine grape grower and winemaker, a sheet metal businessman, Past President of The Rotary Club of North Napa, and a dear friend to many, many people.

George had a love for old cars, particularly classic American muscle cars from the 1960s, and enjoyed watching drag racing events. He will also be remembered for the outstanding wines he created under his own label, Peripolli Estate Wines.

A Celebration of Life for George W. Shanks, Jr. will take place at the Tulocay Cemetery Chapel on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11 a.m.