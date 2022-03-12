Gerald Dean Tidwell passed away peacefully at the Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa, CA on March 2, 2022 at the age of 81.

Gerald was born on August 15, 1940 in Corpus Christi, TX to the late Issac and Rena Tidwell. He graduated from Deer Creek High School in Edmond, OK in 1958. He married Phyllis Marie Sparks, his high school sweetheart, in 1958. In 1964, Gerald and Phyllis moved to Napa, CA. Gerald began working for Bill Maher & Sons Construction Company as a heavy equipment operator.

Gerald was a loving husband and father and enjoyed spending countless hours with his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and reading western novels. Throughout the years Gerald was a true animal lover and cared for many animals ranging from dogs and cats, to even birds and a ferret. Those that knew Gerald, knew how generous he was with his time and resources for all of his friends, family and those in need.

Gerald is survived by his wife Phyllis of 63 years; daughters: Corena Calderon and her husband Ezequiel of American Canyon, CA, Mary Morgan and her husband Shawn of Redbluff, CA, and Cheryl McCormick and her husband James of Corning, CA; grandchildren: Rita Dougherty, James McCormick, Tyler McCormick, Sandra Calderon, Eric Calderon, Kara McCormick, Caitlyn Morgan, and Kylee McCormick; as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Gerald will be deeply missed by Rowdy, his beloved Dachshund, who laid by his side until his very last day.

A service to celebrate Gerald's life will be held at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa on Friday, March 18, 2022. The viewing is scheduled from 9-11 AM, followed by the service officiated by Wesley Sparks, Gerald's nephew, and concluding with a reception.