Gerald (Gerry) Simonson

1935 – 2022

Gerald Simonson of St. Helena passed away on July 29 at the age of 87. A longtime St. Helena resident, Gerry was born in Chicago, IL. From an early age he excelled at baseball, playing shortstop because he could field any ball that came his way. His other love was playing the violin, and he was considered a child prodigy, playing in numerous orchestras throughout his life, including the Napa Valley Symphony.

He was awarded a music scholarship to Northwestern University in Chicago and was recruited in his senior year by the University of Oklahoma, where he was awarded a full scholarship and played in the orchestra.

After graduation, he joined the Navy as an aviator and served in Vietnam. Following 10 years as a pilot, he remained in the Reserves, retiring as a commander after 20 years in the Navy. He became a pilot for United Airlines, often flying to Asia, retiring in 1995. He and his wife Mimi moved to the Napa Valley in 1978, buying a 13-acre ranch on the Silverado Trail, where they sold walnuts, persimmons and produce to buyers like Sally Schmitt, owner and founder of the French Laundry.

A skilled raconteur, Gerry enjoyed duck hunting, trips to the Mendocino coast and occasional Cubs games at Wrigley Field, which his grandfather had a hand in laying out.

Gerry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mimi, and a daughter, Lisa. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the charity of your choice.