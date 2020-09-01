Gertrude Kate Lyon

Return to homepage ×
1929—2020
Passing peacefully, Trude will be remembered for her remarkable joie de vivre, sharp mind and quick wit. Predeceased by her husband Donald, she is survived by her three children, Gerald, Susan and Kurt, and five grandchildren. Private services.
