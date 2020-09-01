 Skip to main content
Gertrude Kate Lyon

1929 - 2020

Passing peacefully, Trude will be remembered for her remarkable joie de vivre, sharp mind and quick wit. Predeceased by her husband Donald, she is survived by her three children, Gerald, Susan and Kurt, and five grandchildren. Private services.

