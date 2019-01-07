Trudy Macias passed away peacefully at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center, 2 days shy of 90 yrs old. Trudy is survived by her immediate family: sons Rick and Dean(caretaker for 8 years); granddaughters Lisa, Leslie, Morgan, Marie: and great granddaughter Bella. 4 siblings survive. Elaine, Norman, Joyce, Bill. Born on a farm in Morris, Manitoba and after teaching for a year, graduated from Winnipeg General Hospital with a degree in Registered Nursing. Original goals to travel the world were curtailed when she met Richard Macias Jr in 1952 at a hospital in Rock Springs and later married. Trudy practiced nursing for 50 years, was a PEO member for 60 years, and a 15 year member of Community Projects in Napa. Trudy was absolutely a great wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Per her choice she was cremated and is now with Dad—no services are planned.
Should anyone desire memorial donations, they can be made to PEO-donations@peodsm.org, chapter ux