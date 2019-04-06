Gilbert Ruben Reyes, Sr. passed away on Sat March 23rd, in Fairfield, CA. Gil is survived by 7 of his 10 siblings; Alex, Louie, Anita, Bertha, Stella, Danny, and Cecelia, many nieces and nephews, as well as his 3 children, Gil Reyes Jr., Cynthia Torrez, and Patricia Reyes. He and his former wife, Regina (Lomeli) Reyes shared 8 grandchildren who are the pride and joy of his life; Gabriel, Sylvia, Domenic, Alena, Roman, Benjamin, Ayanna, and Ruby.
Gil was raised in St. Helena and went to St. Helena High School. Upon graduation he completed his apprenticeship becoming a skilled Machinist. He went on working many years at Mare Island Naval Shipyard as a Journeyman Machinist. During his service he had the opportunity to be the Machine Shop Steward, President of the Machinist Union Local 252, and an active member of the United Way, among many other leadership roles. He later finished up his civil service as a Machinists in Ogden,UT. After retirement he continued serving his community through the Fraternal Order of Eagles helping with community events and charity fundraisers.
Gil will be remembered for his generous spirit, quick wit, civil & community service, and philanthropy. Most of all we will remember his deep love for his children and grandchildren, his passion for cooking and sharing his recipes with friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sat April 13th at 11:30 am at The Rock Church Napa, 1758 Industrial Way #117. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.