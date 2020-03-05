Ging P. and Mary C. Chan

1932—2020 / 1936—2020
Ging Pon (Gordy) Chan 87, of Napa, CA, made his journey home with his friend ET via his portal on the 10th of February 2020. He was born the 6th of April 1932 in Napa, CA to his parents Shuck Chan and Lee Kum Chan one of Napa’s early Chinese Immigrant settlers. Shuck and Lee Kum ran the Lai Hing Herbal Company in Napa, and have been described as “the last merchants of Chinatown.” Ging was very proud of his Chinese heritage and worked closely with the Napa Historical Society and the Chinese Historical Society of America to remember and honor the Chinese culture and history in the Bay Area.
After attending Napa High School and Napa Valley College, he enlisted in the U. S. Army for a tour during the Korean War. He was assigned to administrative duties.
When he returned from the Army, he continued his administrative skills, and was employed at Mare Island Naval Ship yard to take care of the housing complexes on base. There he had to contend with most of the housewives that had complaints on their housing units while their husbands were away on active duty. They weren’t really complaints, they just needed someone to talk to, and Ging was that person. After years listening to the daily complaints from these housewives, he said that he would never marry. Then one summer day 13 June 1976 Ging and Mary were married, and a new chapter began in their lives.
While working at Mare Island, Ging became a member of the National Society of Public Accountants in 1969. He prepared tax returns on the side while earning his Enrolled Agent license in 1975. Ging continued working his tax business with the highest standards of tax expertise and true professionalism up until his death. He will be missed by many clients as well as many dear friends.
His fantasy with tennis led him to continue to play the sport for the last 40 years with many close friends throughout the years. His Tuesday and Thursday court days were fuel that kept him going up until his death. He rarely missed a beat, weather permitting. His major tennis accomplishments include: 1998 USTA League Tennis Sectional Champion; USA League Tennis 1999 & 2001 Senior Sectional Champion; USTA Northern California Section 2005 and 2006 Super Senior 60 Sectional Champion, just to name a few.
Mary C Chan 83, died peacefully Friday the 21st of February 2020 in Napa California, and was surrounded by her loving family. She was raised in the Bronx, she attended Walton High School and graduated from Baruch College, City University of New York in 1958. Mary worked as an Executive Secretary in NYC and later in Napa, California, married Ging Chan of Napa, CA on 13 June 1976 in NYC. A notable Napa Valley water colorist, Mary studied at the Art Students League of New York, Napa Valley College and was a member of Midwest Watercolor Society. Mary’s beautiful artwork was exhibited in more than 100 juried shows; winner of many first place Blue Ribbon Awards, and 80+ more ribbons that she accumulated throughout the years that covered her art studio walls; avid tennis and golf player; and traveled to over 50 countries with Ging. Mary has always had a heart of gold, she always sends out cards and checks to her closest relatives and friends for any occasion, whether for birthday’s, anniversaries or holidays.
Ging is survived by three sisters, Poy Chow, Betty Louis, and Jeani Koshi, two brothers Paul Chan, Sunny Chan and many nieces and nephews, and his favorite cat Amy.
Mary is survived by her brothers George Chin, Edward Chin, Thomas Chin and her sisters Sue Wong and Elaine Lee and many nephews and nieces.
Mary C Chin and her husband Ging P Chan was laid to rest together on 26 February 2020 at Tulocay cemetery in Napa CA, and Ging with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends can send donations to either of Ging’s and Mary’s favorite foundations :
CHECKS PAYABLE TO : CHINESE HISTORICAL
SOCIETY OF AMERICA
965 CLAY STREET
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94108
ON THE MEMO LINE : IN MEMORY OF GING +
MARY CHAN
CANCER SOCIETY OF AMERICA
www.cancer.org/ select DONATE
And a final thanks to the Collabria Hospice team in Napa, for all their help in making the process painless with their 24/7 round the clock support. Thank you Crystal (RN), we Love you.