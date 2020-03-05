Ging P. and Mary C. Chan

While working at Mare Island, Ging became a member of the National Society of Public Accountants in 1969. He prepared tax returns on the side while earning his Enrolled Agent license in 1975. Ging continued working his tax business with the highest standards of tax expertise and true professionalism up until his death. He will be missed by many clients as well as many dear friends.

His fantasy with tennis led him to continue to play the sport for the last 40 years with many close friends throughout the years. His Tuesday and Thursday court days were fuel that kept him going up until his death. He rarely missed a beat, weather permitting. His major tennis accomplishments include: 1998 USTA League Tennis Sectional Champion; USA League Tennis 1999 & 2001 Senior Sectional Champion; USTA Northern California Section 2005 and 2006 Super Senior 60 Sectional Champion, just to name a few.

Mary C Chan 83, died peacefully Friday the 21st of February 2020 in Napa California, and was surrounded by her loving family. She was raised in the Bronx, she attended Walton High School and graduated from Baruch College, City University of New York in 1958. Mary worked as an Executive Secretary in NYC and later in Napa, California, married Ging Chan of Napa, CA on 13 June 1976 in NYC. A notable Napa Valley water colorist, Mary studied at the Art Students League of New York, Napa Valley College and was a member of Midwest Watercolor Society. Mary’s beautiful artwork was exhibited in more than 100 juried shows; winner of many first place Blue Ribbon Awards, and 80+ more ribbons that she accumulated throughout the years that covered her art studio walls; avid tennis and golf player; and traveled to over 50 countries with Ging. Mary has always had a heart of gold, she always sends out cards and checks to her closest relatives and friends for any occasion, whether for birthday’s, anniversaries or holidays.