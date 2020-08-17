Longtime Napa resident Gisela Saulite, passed away peacefully at age 94, on July 5, 2020 of natural causes. Born April 12, 1926 in Flensburg, Germany, she immigrated to the United States with her husband Julius and son Helmut in 1951. Her daughter Edith was born in Montana, and the family moved to the Napa Valley in 1955.