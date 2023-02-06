Giuseppe (Joe) D'Adamo passed away peacefully in his home at age 87 surrounded by his adoring family. Joe was born in the Puglia Region of Italy to Ines and Vincenzo D'Adamo. He immigrated to the United States at the age of 13, attended Napa High School, and proudly served our nation for 11 years in the U.S. Air Force. While home on leave, he met what was to become his lifelong sweetheart, Iris, and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Determined to provide a life of opportunity for his growing family, Joe received an honorable discharge from the military in 1965 and returned to Napa. He opened Joe D'Adamo Tire and established himself as a trusted and respected businessman serving the community he loved for 37 years. Joe took inspiration from reading about successful entrepreneurs and incorporated new ideas to improve his own business. He was proud that Joe D'Adamo Tire continued under the ownership of his son, J. Michael.

Connecting with people was one of Joe's finer traits. He was a great storyteller and took pleasure in regaling family and friends with stories of his adventures in the military, business, and in life. Paramount to Joe was time spent with his family and friends sharing a meal, a glass of his Cabernet, or brandy and 7up.

Throughout his life and especially in his retirement, Joe enjoyed bowling, and playing cards. An avid 49ers and Giants fan, Joe delighted in taking people to a ball game. Along with his wife Iris, he took pleasure in entertaining, winemaking, gardening, playing bocci, traveling, participating in clubs, service organizations (Napa Elks Lodge, SIRS, Roving Roosters, Sons of Italy) and volunteering for veterans causes.

Joe is survived by his wife, Iris; children: Katherine (Ben), Dorene (Berj), J. Michael (Lisa), Annette (Randy), and Vincent (Jacqueline); his 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; his brother, Gemy and sister, Antoinette and extended family.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Henry Cakau, Tom Chang, and the team at Collabria Care for their kind and compassionate care.

A private funeral Mass was held and a celebration of life is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a charity serving the needs of veterans or Collabria Care.