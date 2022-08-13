Glaudine E. Gasser

Glaudine was born on August 5, 1930 to Albert and Jennie Gasser. She passed away one day after her 92nd birthday on August 6, 2022.

Glaudine attended St. John's Catholic School and Napa High School. She went to college at Humboldt State University where she received her teaching degree. Early in her career, she went overseas and taught in Germany on US military bases. When she returned to the states, she taught for a brief time in Santa Ana and later settled in San Rafael where she taught and retired from after many years. When she wasn't teaching she enjoyed traveling. After her retirement, she returned back to Napa and enjoyed gardening and taking care of her yard.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Albert and Jennie; and her two sisters, Marie McKenzie and Jeannette Keller.

She is survived by numerous family members and friends.

A viewing will be held at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Tulocay Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. with a reception to follow.

Her family would like to give special thanks to Sherry and Allison from Collabria Care Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Collabria Care Hospice, 414 South Jefferson St. Napa, CA 94559 or a charity of your choice.

