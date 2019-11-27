1928—2019
Glen E Adams Jr of Napa, CA, passed peacefully on November 9, 2019 of natural causes. He was 91 years young. He will be interned next to his wife Marie Adams. Gene is survived by his two sons, David and Steve Adams, his two nephews, Bill Jr and John Adams, their wives, Susan and May Adams, and nephews and nieces, Kyle, Nikki, Ashley, Ryan and John Aston. Gene was born June 6, 1928 in Elkhart IN and raised in Niles Michigan. He graduated from University of Michigan with a BA in English and an MBA in Business. After working for Raytheon Gene’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to become his own boss and sold pension and profit-sharing plans for Mass Mutual as well as lead a successful investment business. Gene loved to sail in which he crewed for a variety of boats as well as crewing for his own boat, a Santana 20, named Avanti. Gene had a love for the outdoors, including hiking and camping which he instilled in his sons. He had a passion for the arts, including opera, classical music, ballet, theater and supported them through consistent attendance. He held a strong passion for archeology and history particularly Mayan and Aztec civilizations. A longtime business associate and friend commented, “Gene was a wonderful friend and special human being who lived a great life. He was honest, honorable, diligent and professional.” Memorial services will be held Saturday December 7th at Tulocay Funeral Home & Cemetery at 411 Coombsville Rd, Napa at 11:00 am with reception to follow.