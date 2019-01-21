1937—2019
Glen Morgan Poulter passed away January 9, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Glen was born on January 6, 1937 in Texas to Robert and Orliegh Poulter. Glen enlisted in the Navy in 1954 and served for 5 years. In 1961, Glen began working for PG & E and retired after more than 30 years.
Glen was known for his kind heart and gentle nature. He was always there when anyone needed a hand, from being the family handyman, to catching an alligator for his neighbor and bell-ringing for the Salvation Army in a Santa suit. Glen was an active member in the Napa Kiwanis club for many years and was awarded 2 Distinguished Service Awards and Kiwanian of the Year.
Glen loved hunting, fishing and gambling of any kind. He loved his “fishing” trips with his friends, The Deaf Group. Most of all Glen loved his family. He was always there for the dance recitals, softball or baseball games, birthday parties, graduations, and lots of baby-sitting. He loved to rock “his babies” to sleep while singing You Are My Sunshine.
He is pre-deceased by his daughter Glenda Anderson, step-son Randy Weeks, son-in-law Doug Wilborn and grandchildren James Wilborn and Kayla Weeks.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Pauline; his daughters Rose (Dennis) Jischke and Donna (Dave) Logasa; step-children Del (Linda) Weeks, Juanita Wilborn, Rick (Julie) Weeks and Debra (Mike) Foerder. Poppa leaves behind 25 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren who will all miss his hugs and he will always love them more.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, February 15th at Tulocay Cemetary. A Celebration of Life will follow directly after at the American Legion Hall at 1240 Pearl Street. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations in Glen’s name to Collabria Care of Napa.