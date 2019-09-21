1942—2019
Glenn Ellen Smith 77, of Napa, California passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was retired from Pacific Bell after 35 years. She attended Hopewell Baptist Church.
She is survived by her partner and love of her life, for 53 years, Marvin Smith of Napa, CA. She is preceded in death by her parents Glen and Helen Gray, and only daughter Kimberly Kay Smith.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 1:00pm at Treadway and Wigger Funeral Chapel on the grounds of Napa Valley Memorial Park, 2383 Napa, CA, and Pastor Mike Ray Officiating. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.