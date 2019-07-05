Glenn Garret Golding

1967—2019
Glenn Golding, 52, passed away on June 18, 2019 surrounded by family. Glenn was born in Napa on February 17, 1967 to Forrest and Jean Golding. He graduated from Napa High School in 1985. Glenn married Derry Weber in 1995 and they moved to Windsor in 1999. Glenn worked for the Town of Windsor Water department and dearly loved his job and the crew. He was a loving husband and father to two beautiful daughters.
Glenn is survived by wife Derry and two daughters, Ashley (20) and Gracie (14), his mother Jean, in-laws John and Shelba Weber, brothers David (Laurie) of Napa, Keith (Sandy) of Denver, brother in-law Mike Weber (Ginger) of Fortuna, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, Rusty (cat) and Millie (dog). He was preceded in death by his father Forrest.
Glenn was an avid Red Sox fan and outdoors man who loved to hunt, fish and mountain bike. He enjoyed wood carving and coaching his daughters and was their number one fan. Glenn had a quick wit like no other and could always crack a joke at the right moment. On the weekends you could find Glenn perfecting his recipes in his smoker or the oven.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 13, 2019 at 1pm at the Brandt Family Picnic Grounds in Healdsburg (269 Brandt Road). Casual attire as Glenn was a very casual man and loved wearing shorts.