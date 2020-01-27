Gloria Ann (Fontana) Lavezzo

1926—2020
In San Francisco, aged 93. After a brief illness, Gloria passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. A native of Napa, California. Daughter of Elizabeth Carbone Raneri, and Onofrio Vincenzo Fontana.
As a young girl, Gloria worked along with her sisters at the Christian Brothers/Mount La Salle winery in the Napa Valley, helping their mother sustain the family after her father became ill. During World War II, Gloria worked in the accounting office for the Selective Service Dept. at Mare Island Naval Base in Vallejo. After the war, she moved to San Francisco, and became an IBM keypunch operator. She met and married Renzo Lavezzo in 1951. Gloria gave birth to two sons, while Renzo became co-owner of Victoria Pastry Company in North Beach, Gloria worked equally hard as a wife, homemaker, and above all, a loving mother. She lived her life with grace and beauty, and the world is a much sadder place now that she has left.
Gloria was pre-deceased by her husband Renzo, her sisters, Marie and Dolores, and her brother Vincent. She is survived by her sons Rick and Stephen, her dear sister Rosalie, and many nieces, nephews, and other family whom she loved so very much.
Rosary and service will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Italian Church, at Washington Square in North Beach, San Francisco, Thursday Jan. 30th, at 10:30 am. followed by interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma, Daly City.