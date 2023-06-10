NAPA - Gloria passed away May 20, 2023, to rejoin the love of her life Robert, who preceded her in 2017.

A seemingly mild illness brought peaceful closure to her many years of expression in fine needle work as well as competitive baking and preserving - not to mention her exemplary administrative performance for the County of Alameda from which service she earned retirement.

Gloria's family wishes to thank her kind, devoted neighbors in Browns Valley as well as the wonderful NARFE members who befriended her so dearly, and finally the caring people at the Inn on Villa Lane who shared this final year with her.

Gloria requested that we hold no services.