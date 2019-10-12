Gloria L Nolan L Nolan

1922—2019
Gloria Nolan passed away on September 27. She was 96. Gloria was predeceased in 2011 by her husband of 67 years, Jim. Born in Peace Dale, Rhode Island, Gloria was one of the youngest of eight children. She met Jim in elementary school and they were married in 1945 when he was on leave from Coast Guard duty in the South Pacific during WWII. Gloria attended Mount St. Vincent College in New York and worked as a kindergarten and Grade 1 teacher.
In 1967, Jim was offered a job at Mare Island Naval Shipyard and the family moved west. Coming over the hill into Napa, Gloria deemed it “a nice little place to raise a family”. The Nolans stayed in Napa until the 1990’s and were active in St. Apollinaris parish.
Gloria was a popular elementary school substitute teacher and also taught grade one at St. A’s. Gloria is survived by her four children: Mary Jo and her family of Indiana, Jim and his family of Louisiana, Margaret and her family of California, and Beth and her family of Massachusetts. A funeral Mass was held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Wakefield, RI.