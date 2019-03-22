1939—2019
Gloria passed away at age 80 at St Clairs Hospital Sacramento, Ca March 9 2019. She was born in Napa @ Park Victory Memorial Hospital to parents Marie & Overton Fitzgerald, deceased (former Napa City Councilman in 1950’s).
She was the third child born, Jimmy, Patty, & Gloria.Her brother Jim is deceased, Pat lives in SD, She attended schools in Napa, & was a faithful member of the Catholic Church.
She loved crafting and sent many gifts to friends and relatives. She leaves her sister, Pat, her niece Joanie also in SD and two special cousins, Ann Salsman Napa and Kathy Myers, Penryn, Ca.
Per Glorias wishes she will be laid to rest beside the love of her life Robert Pugh of Napa her companion of many years, at Tulocay Cemetery.