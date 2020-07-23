Gordon Martin Floyd

Gordon was born in Oakland, CA on April 7, 1929 and lived with his parents in Berkeley. At 4 years of age he went to Vancouver, B.C. Canada to live with his Grandparents and many loving relatives. He attended Elementary School in Vancouver where he developed a love of Classical Music. He returned to Alameda to live with his mother and stepfather attending 8th grade and graduating from Alameda High School in June 1947. It was during a High School Musical that he met his wife Flo and they were married 3 years later in 1949.

While working for Western Electric after High School and having attained the rank of Captain in High School ROTC, he joined the US Navy in 1948 and was assigned to the U.S. Navy Electronics School at Treasure Island graduating in December 1949. He served on the U.S.S. Mansfield and then discharged to Inactive Reserves in 1950. He started a new career with the Pacific Telephone Co and within a few months the Korean War started. One month before leaving for active duty in Korea in February 1951, their son Philip was born. Gordon’s assignment was overseeing the Radar/Electronics on a small Cargo Ship, the U.S.S. Estero, based out of Sasebo, Japan. The ship operated along the coasts of South and North Korea. He was again honorably discharged in December 1952.