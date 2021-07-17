 Skip to main content
Gordon Martin Floyd

1929 - 2020

A MEMORIAL CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR Gordon Floyd will be held on Saturday, August 7 at 1:00 p.m.,2021 at the First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third Street, Napa.

Reception to follow in Fireside room/Courtyard.

