1927—2019
Gordon Shurtleff Dempsey, a longtime resident of Napa, California passed away on April 4, 2019. He was 91 years young. Born on November 18, 1927 in Carver, Massachusetts to Daniel H. & Orrie A. (Shurtleff) Dempsey. He served in the United States Navy during WWII which led to travels abroad. He moved to Freeport, Grand Bahama where he met and married Tutta Kettunen and they had a daughter. He owned and operated Hy-Hoe Construction Company which played an integral part in developing the island during those early years. This is where he acquired a love for golf and became an exceptional player. He never stopped looking for that illusive hidden treasure in a shipwreck at a nearby reef or buried on a beach. In 1978 the family moved and settled in Napa, California. He became a realtor as he loved meeting new people and sharing stories of the good ole days. He rarely missed celebrating Carver Old Home Day every year with family and friends. He took great pride in his Shurtleff heritage and participating in the traditional clambakes. In 2005 he married Terry Spencer whom he cherished dearly and was the love of his life. He will be missed greatly.
Gordon is survived by his wife Terry Dempsey, stepdaughter Kristie Cruz, daughter Karita Whitney, granddaughters Amber and Grace Prescott, he was predeceased by his brother Roger Dempsey and sisters Marjorie Mosher, Jane Gallagher and Ann Bolduc.
A celebration of Gordon’s life will be held at a later date.