Gordon V. Feeley

A World War II veteran, Feeley passed away on August 30, 2019 in Napa, CA. He was 97. Feeley was born on May 17, 1922 to Robert and Marie Feeley in New York. He grew up in Riverside, Connecticut and Carmel, New York. Feeley graduated from Greenwich High School and attended the University of Alabama until leaving to enlist in the US Army to serve in WWII. After the war, Feeley returned to Connecticut and built a career in advertising. In 1980, he moved to Florida for a second career at Kennedy Space Center. He finally retired and moved to Northern California – living in Larkspur, Tiburon, and Napa. Feeley loved all animals and considered his pets part of his family. He is survived by his wife Phillis (Buck) Feeley; his sisters Joeann (Feeley) Whipple and Margaret (Feeley) Merritt; his children Christopher Feeley, Brooke (Feeley) Connor, and Nora Feeley; his grandchildren Ryan Connor, Patrick Connor, Cayley Connor, and Gordon Brinckerhoff; and his loving nieces and nephews. He planned to outlive Betty White, who also turned 97 this year. Feeley will be remembered with full military honors at a private family service in Putnam county New York. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the caring staff at Piners Nursing Home in Napa.
