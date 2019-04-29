1945—2018
Gregory Eugene Hunt died October 2nd, 2018 at the age of 72 at his home in Rainier, Oregon. Greg was born and raised in St. Helena, California. He worked at Browns Auto Parts and Kellers Meat Market before joining Consolidated Freight ways, where he retired from the Teamster’s union.
Greg was very involved in St. Helena Odd Fellows. His free time was spent camping, boating and fishing. He had a special love for abalone diving.
In Oregon, he enjoyed fishing, gardening and clam digging on the coast. Greg and his wife Marilyn enjoyed friends and going to antique auctions.
Greg is survived by his sister Leisette Hunt of Dixon his brothers George Hunt of Napa, Gerald Hunt of Aloha, Oregon, his stepdaughter Lisa Berry (Galen), and step grandsons Erik and Jesse all of Gearhart, Oregon. Greg was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn Colwell Hunt in 2005.