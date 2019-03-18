Gregory John Calvelo

Born in Detroit, MI on April 4, 1971 and passed March 11, 2019 in American Canyon, CA.
Greg was raised in Jackson, MI until the age of 13. He attended St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Elementary School and Jackson Catholic Middle School. He participated in a foreign exchange program during all of fifth grade and spent three weeks in France. After moving to Napa, CA, in 1984, he attended St. Apollinaris Elementary School in 8th grade and Justin Siena High School.
Greg was a multisport athlete, playing football, basketball, and tennis, and always the most enthusiastic team player. He coached Powderpuff, was Student Body President, Yearbook Sports Editor and Salutatorian of his graduating class. He was a people magnet and made friends everywhere he went. Greg's senior class voted him Most Likely to Succeed.
After graduating high school in 1989, Greg studied at the University of California at Berkeley. He studied a semester in Spain. He stayed for the summer teaching ELS to kids who called him “Big Mac”. He was a member of the Zeta Psi Fraternity. During his freshman year, he rowed on Cal's oldest organized sport for the Crew Team. He spent two years as a student manager for the Cal Basketball team. His highlight was the 1993 Sweet 16 Tournament victory lead by Jason Kidd and Lamond Murray, to upset Bobby Hurley and Duke. Greg could often be heard yelling the Bear Territory Chant from the top of his lungs down Bancroft. Greg was a highly devoted Cal fan, and was appropriately nicknamed, “Cal.” In 1993 he received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science.
After college, Greg worked as a Retirement Services Manager from 1994-2011 for Charles Schwab Corp. and then Wells Fargo. He was recruited back to Charles Schwab for four more years before a couple years as a Sr. Learning Strategist for PG & E. Greg was currently employed by First Republic Bank in San Francisco as the Vice President of Technology Training. He had a sweet corner office on the 12th floor overlooking the bay from the financial district.
He was a highly respected mentor and youth basketball coach. He was known to impress TEAMWORK as the most important part of a winning team; He encouraged the kids to be a good teammate to all their future sports teams.
Greg was a gentle giant. He was a man of integrity. He was positive, inquisitive, engaging, and inspirational. He was funny and witty. He had an uncanny knowledge of sports trivia and current events. Sometimes it was hard to take the karaoke microphone away from him. He pulled many all-nighters playing Texas Hold ‘em with family and friends. Everyone loved being around him, he made people feel important.
Greg's greatest pride was his wife, Therese, and their two wonderful children Faith and Jackson. He was a patient, dedicated father and husband. He shared household chores. He went to all the parties, playdates and Tahoe vacations. He could always be found cheering at baseball, soccer, basketball, swimming and taekwondo.
Greg is also survived by his beloved parents, Edgar Calvelo, M.D., and Cheri Calvelo; his sister Tina Minster-Magee (Tim Magee); his in-laws Charles Bettinelli Sr. and Patt Bettinelli; his sister-in-law Alfreda Bettinelli Hawkins; brother-in-law Dominic Bettinelli (Erin); nieces and nephews Nate Minster, Kaylee Magee, Sam Magee, Charles Hawkins, Nicolas Bettinelli, Cameron Ellis, Mila Bettinelli, Harry Bettinelli and Catcher Bettinelli, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Greg was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Charles Bettinelli Jr.
All Services will be held at St. Apollinaris Church, 3700 Lassen St., Napa: A viewing will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4-5:30pm. With a rosary to follow. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:30am at the church and the hall. As in true CAL fashion, BLUE and GOLD attire is encouraged.
The family has opened a 529 Education fund for Faith and Jackson, in memory of their father. Make checks payable to Fidelity Investments, be sure to include Acct. # 618230879 in the memo line of the check. at P.O. Box 770001, Cincinnati, OH 45277-0003. For electronic contributions please go directly to https://go.fidelity.com/n4wyz
Donations can also be made to the AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION in memory of Greg's struggle with heart disease.
Go Bears!