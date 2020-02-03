1947—2020
Gregory Lewis Marvin, 72, died at his Napa home on
January 29 following a five-year battle with glioblastoma. He was born on July 6, 1947 in San Francisco to Jack and Edith “Bunty” Marvin.
A nearly lifelong resident of the Napa Valley, Greg was best known as the art teacher at Saint Helena High School where he worked for 35 years, retiring in 2007. He inspired many SHHS students, many of whom simply referred to him as “Marv,” to follow their dream in the arts. In addition to art and history, Greg taught yearbook and photography. A tall red-head, Greg was easily recognizable and rarely ventured outside his home without being greeted fondly by former students.
Greg graduated from Napa High School in 1965 and from Chico State University in 1969. He earned his Master in Fine Arts Degree from California College of Arts and Crafts in 1979.
A talented artist himself, Greg was too modest to give his work the credit and recognition it deserved. He once traded one of his paintings for two peach pies. Visitors to his homes in St. Helena and Napa, however, were well aware of his talents and his aesthetic sensibilities. He had a knack and fondness for combining unlike art pieces to give rooms a museum-like quality.
A classic Scotsman, Greg looked great in a kilt and loved the poetry of Robert Burns as well as “a wee dram” of scotch. He was also a pilot, gardener, amateur vintner and chef, outdoorsman, fisherman, world traveler and lover of history.
His friends and family members remember him for his open, honest and sensitive nature. He had a big heart, a ready smile, and a great sense of humor. His death leaves a big hole in our lives.
Survivors include devoted partner Barbara Holden, daughter Elizabeth “Betsy” Marvin (Mia Coffman), grandson Kai Coffman-Marvin, son Brett Marvin (Susan Littell), sister Jacqueline Hartman (James), nieces Stacey Bennett and DeAnn Splinter (Michael) and numerous other friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Greg’s family would like to thank Phu Truong, M.D. and Enrico Lallana, M.D. of Kaiser Permanente Medical Group for their exemplary care of Greg over the last five years. Greg’s excellent medical care along with his will to live, his love of family and his brave heart sustained him through his health challenges.
A celebration of life will be held at Tre Posti (641 Main Street, St. Helena, CA 94574) on February 21, 2020, from 4-7 pm. Private interment at Tulocay Cemetery. In lieu of flowers you may wish to make a donation in Greg’s name to Hospice by the Bay (https://hospicebythebay.org) or a charity of your choice.