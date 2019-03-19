Gregory Militante Jr.

1929—2019
Peacefully departed this life February 28, 2019.
Affectionately known as Daddy, Dad, GrandDad, GrandFather, GreatDad, and Uncle Greg to his family, he helped raise several generations of Militantes. Growing up in Hawaii, Greg and Evelyn moved their family to California, finally settling in Napa in 1969.
A graduate of Farrington High School, Greg joined what became the Military Sealift Command as a steward and retired as a Chief Engineer. A world traveler and accomplished photographer, he brought home slides and souvenirs for his family.
Dad was a true Renaissance Man. A master craftsman, a fisherman, a great gardener, a carpenter, an engineer and able to repair almost anything. He enjoyed old Hawaiian music and all genre from classical to folk to pop. Like a fine Scotch, Dad mellowed with time.
Predeceased by Evelyn his wife of 67 years, he is survived by his children, Lynette (Kermit), Gregette, Jeanne, Gregory (Fely), Faye (Cin) and Michelle; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and a large extended family.
Please join us at Tulocay Funeral Home, Saturday, March 23, as we celebrate his life with a viewing at 11 AM and memorial service at 12:30 PM. The family is very grateful for Collabria Hospice team and day center. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Collabria Hospice (414 S Jefferson St, Napa 94559) or the charity of your choice.