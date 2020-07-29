× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1922—2020

Greta Irene Ericson was a renaissance woman, an entrepreneur, a politician, a writer, a caring community activist, and a generous volunteer and also a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was born in 1922 to Swedish immigrants who settled in Congers, New York, and built a a locally famous Swedish restaurant. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard (Dick) Ericson, in 1941 then, while he was flying troop carriers, she boarded a bus for Mobile, Al., to work drawing blueprints for battleships. After the war and college, Dick and Greta settled in Sonoma in 1955 and the Napa Valley in 1963. In St. Helena, she opened Wine Country Clothes.

A creative writer, Greta often wrote scripts for Follies du Val, the Soroptimist’s Club and the Kiwanis Capades. She was active in the PTA, the Chamber and served on the Grand Jury, County Board of Education and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC). The MTC awards the Greta Ericson Distinguished Service Award annually to a deserving employee.