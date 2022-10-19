Guy William Kay

Jan. 15, 1930 - Oct. 10, 2022

Guy William Kay passed away on October 10th, 2022, of natural causes, in his St. Helena home. He was 92. Guy is survived by his daughter: Deborah "Kay", his sons: Peter and Stephen, daughters-in-law Terry and Astrid, his grandchildren: Forrest and Sydney, and his great-grandchildren: Gregorie and Matthew Guy. Guy was preceded in death by his granddaughter Sarah in 2005 and his loving wife Connie in 2017. Guy was born in Jamaica, New York on January 15, 1930 and spent his formative years in rural New Jersey. He attended high school at Blair Academy where he participated in track as an award-winning relay runner. Guy went on to study at Penn State University on an athletic scholarship, earning a degree in botany and winning an NCAA championship on the track. Following college Guy served in the Korean war as a U.S. Army medic, attaining the rank of sergeant, and returning home a lifelong pacifist.

Guy married his college sweetheart Constance "Connie" Curry in 1954 and went to work for the Nestle Company where his ability quickly garnered a move into operations management with various assignments in Syracuse, NY and Salinas, CA and Delaware, OH. The last move for the family was in 1972 when Guy transferred to the Napa Valley to direct the operations of the Beringer Winery, then newly acquired by Nestle. At the time of his retirement in 1993 he was responsible for all production and warehousing at Wine World Inc., Nestle's domestic wine division.

During his career as a vintner and throughout his retirement, Guy was an active member of the Napa Valley community. He served on the St. Helena Planning Commission, City Council, and on the Napa County Planning Commission. He also served as President of the Napa Valley Vintners Association, was Chair of the Napa Valley Wine Auction and the Local Agency Formation Commission, served on the Napa River Watershed Task Force, and on the board of directors of the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District. In 2006 he was given the Sierra Club's fifth Earl Thollander Environmental Award for helping to preserve Napa County's environment for future generations.

In addition to his support of environmental causes Guy championed peace, attending many anti-war marches and peace vigils both locally and in San Francisco throughout the years.

Guy enjoyed hiking, which he did extensively in and around Napa Valley, the Sierras, and throughout Europe. He spearheaded a 25-year process to restore and open Napa's Oat Hill Mine Trail to the public. He was an avid birdwatcher and collaborated with Audubon Society on conservation projects.

In his later years Guy rediscovered creative writing, something he had enjoyed during his teenage years. It was through writing that he met Barbra, with whom he shared a sweet and loving friendship late in life. Other hobbies at various times in his life included wood working, photography, playing the classical guitar, and weaving.

Guy and Connie were married for 62 years and said during an interview with the St. Helena Historical Society "I like to think of we did it, not I did it."

In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations be made to NEWS – Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services Napa Valley. Donations can be made through the "Give" link on the NEWS website (https:/www.napanews.org), or by check sent to NEWS, 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Suite 220, Napa CA 94558