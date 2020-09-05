H. Paul Ehrlich

Son of the late Dr. Harry and Irene (Burns) Ehrlich, Paul was born in Hawaii just in time to experience Pearl Harbor. His mother woke up on Dec. 7, 1941 with a four-month old in a crib and a Japanese bomb through the roof of their cottage on Waikiki Beach. They were evacuated in a convoy of Naval Officer’s shortly after the attack. The family migrated home to Brooklyn, NY where Paul attended PS 102 and played a mean game of stick ball in the street. In 1953 they moved to Napa California, then a small farm town. He was sent home on the first day of school to change after showing up in his NY City suit and tie. He graduated from Napa High in 1959