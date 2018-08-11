Harlan J Hopp

1932—2018
Harlan Joseph Hopp passed away at his home on July 23rd 2018. He was 85. Harlan was referred to as Hopp or Hoppe by family and friends. He was born on October 31st 1932 in Lincoln Nebraska to David and Violet Hopp. He moved to Napa around 1942, which became home for the rest of his life. Harlan graduated from Napa High School in 1950 and started working for the California Forestry. He Joined the U.S. Marines in 1951 and served in the Koran war as an MP.
He married his high school sweetheart, Rowena (Nonie) Geoghegan, on June 24th, 1951. In 1954 Harlan started his carpentry apprenticeship. The majority of his working career was spent with Souza, Magaw and Norton as a carpenter and Forman. They built many of the housing tracks in Napa, including the Bel Aire homes and shopping center. He also worked on the Lincoln Theater in Yountville and Gasser Motors (Chrysler dealership) on Soscol Ave. Harlan went on to get his contractor’s license and started his own business. He semi-retired in 1995 but worked in his trade up until last year at the age of 84. Harlan enjoyed gardening and yard work. He remained active, setting a goal to complete a task every day. He will be remembered for is hard work ethics, incredible memory and devotion to his family.
Harlan is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nonie, Children: Debbie (Kessel) of Alabama, Sharon (Tews), Joe Hopp, and Leanne (Williams), all of Napa. Grandchildren: Zina, Jared, David, Justin, Tammy, Michael, Sam, Alicia, Brian, and Stephanie. Great-grandchildren: Fynnagan, Elwin, Cohen, Marvin, Ezra, and Ridley.
There will be a private interment at Tulocay Cemetery. A celebration of his life is planned for late September.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org