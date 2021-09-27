Harold Halloran

July 16, 1920-September 16, 2021

Hal was born in Napa, California to Thomas and Agnes Halloran on July 16, 1920. He went to high school at Napa High. After high school he went on to earn an AA degree. Hal proudly served his Country during World War Two and was honored to be deployed overseas to help bring troops home from Japan. In 1944, he married Fernanda (Fern) Podesta and they had one child, Cheryl. They were married for 64 happy years.

Hal worked at Mare Island for 33 years. He began his career as a machinist apprentice and through hard work was given increasing responsibility and promotions. At retirement, in 1976 he was the Mechanical Group Superintendent.

After retirement, he enjoyed carpentry and learning new skills. He and Fern loved travel, in particular to the Mount Shasta area, and loved going mushroom hunting. He was a member of I.C.F; The Elks Club; S.I.R.S. Toastmasters; and The Widowers Club.