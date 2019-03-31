1933 – 2019
Harold Lewis Woodworth passed away March 12, 2019 at the Veterans Home in Yountville, CA. He was born Sept 12, 1933 in San Francisco, CA. He lived in Napa, CA most of his life.
Mr. Woodworth had a long career as a landscaper. He was an avid hunter, golfer, and fisherman, and he loved dogs and gardening. He was a veteran from the Korean War.
Mr. Woodworth is survived by his children, Jaana Woodworth, and Darren Woodworth, his first wife, Carol, and two children, Debbie and Jason, sister-in-law Helen, and two nieces, Debbie and Diane. He is preceded in death by his second wife, Marja Leena, and his brother, Paul.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:00 in the Veterans Home Chapel, 100 California Drive, Yountville, CA. Arrangements are under the direction of the Veterans Home Chaplain.