Harold Prescott Halterman
1927 - 2020
Born in Napa, January 11, 1927 to Harold Haug Halterman and Mary Prescott Halterman. He attended local schools, including Napa High School where he was active in athletics and student body activities.
Harold served in the U.S. Navy, during WW 11, training with the amphibious forces preparing to invade Japan. Fortunately for him the war ended without having to endure that dangerous operation. He finish his navel service aboard the Light Cruiser, ESS Topeka.
Harold married Lorraine Lowery, of Napa, September 18, 1949 at the First Presbyterian Church. His wife if Nearly 70 years passed away in March of 2019. Surviving him are four children: sons H. Lee and Donald; daughters Lynette Bak and Laurel Ingram. Other survivors are sisters Bernice Yarborough of Napa and Joan Onstad, plus eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
He served an apprenticeship at Mare Island Navel Shipyard; earned an AA degree from Napa College and completed a Certificate Program in Production Management from the University of California Extension. In 1957 He joined the management staff of Napa's Kaiser Steel Fabricating Plant and Pipe Mill. Beginning in 1965 he spent five years as Project Manager for the manufacture of all the steel tunnel liner for BART's 13 mile of subway tunnels, He became Plant Manager in 1974 and later Vice President of Kaiser's Fabrication Operations. After retiring in 1987 he spent five years as a management consultant for the Napa Pipe Company who had acquired the Napa plant.
Community organizations included: 1968 Napa City General Plan Committee, Grand Jury, Napa County Development Council, served nine years on the City of Napa's Civil Service Commission. He was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church, Napa County Historical Society, Napa Lodge #18, Independent Order of Odd Fellows ( 75 years ) and a long time member of the Napa Valley Country Club.
Harold and Lorraine enjoyed traveling many places in this country and abroad. He treasured the fact that he had the opportunity of growing-up, living and having a career in his home town of Napa among his many friends. As he said: "It was a good life and we lived in the best of times.
Harold was a fifth generation Napan whose great, great grandfather, Elias Barnett settled in Pope Valley in the early 1840's. His great grandparents, Joseph and Abigail Barnett Halterman arrived in Pope Valley by covered wagon in 1854.
At his request there will be no service.
