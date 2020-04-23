× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Harold Prescott Halterman

1927 - 2020

Born in Napa, January 11, 1927 to Harold Haug Halterman and Mary Prescott Halterman. He attended local schools, including Napa High School where he was active in athletics and student body activities.

Harold served in the U.S. Navy, during WW 11, training with the amphibious forces preparing to invade Japan. Fortunately for him the war ended without having to endure that dangerous operation. He finish his navel service aboard the Light Cruiser, ESS Topeka.

Harold married Lorraine Lowery, of Napa, September 18, 1949 at the First Presbyterian Church. His wife if Nearly 70 years passed away in March of 2019. Surviving him are four children: sons H. Lee and Donald; daughters Lynette Bak and Laurel Ingram. Other survivors are sisters Bernice Yarborough of Napa and Joan Onstad, plus eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.