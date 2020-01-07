Harold Wesley Bunnell 1923—2020
Harold Wesley Bunnell, aged 96, passed away on January 2, 2020 in Napa, California.
Hal was a third generation Californian, born in Bakersfield on March 5, 1923. He grew up during the Great Depression and graduated in 1942 from high school in LA—just in time to be drafted into the US Army for service in World War II.
He married Charlotte, his childhood sweetheart, on September 19, 1943 when he was on furlough from training before being shipped abroad to participate in the Normandy Invasion (landing on Omaha Beach), The Battle of the Bulge and other operations in the European theater. When asked about his service, Hal repeatedly made it clear that he, like all his comrades, just wanted to do their duty and get home alive.
Back in California, Hal and Charlotte had three sons. Hal worked his way up from laborer to electrician and finally retired as Area Facilities Director for the LA Unified School District before retiring to Napa.
Harold was the epitome of the devoted, loyal, hardworking husband and family man. He was a man of simple tastes and a deeply committed Christian. His faith was evidenced by his high moral character and his virtuous life. Late in life he was always smiling, always humble, continually amazed by the good fortune of the life he had lived and how deeply he had been blessed. In his final years his philosophy was a sort of amazed, joyous stoicism.
He was clever, modest, and curious. He could fix almost anything. He loved sailing, gardening and all aspects of nature.
Hal is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 76 years, Charlotte Alberta Bunnell (Morris). He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Bunnell of Idyllwild, CA, his three sons, (Mr. John Wesley Bunnell of Fountain Valley, CA (Peggy), Rev Charles Steven Bunnell (Elizabeth) of Chatsworth, CA, and Daniel Harold Bunnell MD (Catherine) of Napa, CA), eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Hal’s life will be held on Friday, January 10 at 11 am at Tulocay Cemetery Chapel, 411 Coombsville Road, Napa, CA 94559. A reception will follow in the Tulocay Reception Center.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Harold’s honor to the church or charity of your choice.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.