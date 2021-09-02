Haroldeen Masingill

Haroldeen passed away peacefully at home. She was 98. She was born in Cherokee County Kansas to Harry and Christine Beecham. She had 7 siblings who affectionately called her Sissy. She was preceded in death by her parents, six of her siblings, two husbands, Lester Scroggins, and Lonnie Masisngill, three daughters, Shirley Whiteley, Karen Gibson, and Cheryl Snowder. She is survived by her sister Sue Powell, daughter Nancy Jones, 9 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 29 great great grandchildren.