Haroldeen Masingill
1922 - 2021
Haroldeen passed away peacefully at home. She was 98. She was born in Cherokee County Kansas to Harry and Christine Beecham. She had 7 siblings who affectionately called her Sissy. She was preceded in death by her parents, six of her siblings, two husbands, Lester Scroggins, and Lonnie Masisngill, three daughters, Shirley Whiteley, Karen Gibson, and Cheryl Snowder. She is survived by her sister Sue Powell, daughter Nancy Jones, 9 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 29 great great grandchildren.
Haroldeen was a beloved sister, wife, mother, and grandma. She loved the Lord and served in helps ministries for many years. In her 70's she was still taking care of “old people”. A celebration of life will be held at Napa Foursquare Church at 1906 Wise Dr. at 1 pm on Monday September 6th. Any who wish to attend are welcome.