May 28, 1943—Dec. 19, 2022

NAPA—It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Patriarch Harry Parsley. Harry passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

Harry was an amazing and extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, business visionary and a friend and mentor to many. If you were lucky enough to know him, you understand how this man’s incredible capacity to exude the positive in the midst of any circumstance and his joyful passion for this life’s opportunities saw him suck the marrow out of the wellspring of possibility to the enrichment of his family, partners, friends and indeed, the lives of anyone who had the good fortune to cross paths with this unique man.

Harry’s achievements were many and he excelled in everything he touched. Harry started working at 15 and never stopped, accomplishing everything he ever set his mind to. Being from Italian heritage his love for wine and food started very early on in life. Harry began his career in the grocery industry and became a store director at 21, moving right into his passion of wine and spirits and becoming the head liquor buyer for Dales Super Markets, Lucky’s Grocery, running Crown Distributing and acting CEO and President of Buena Vista Winery until fulfilling his lifes dream of owning his own winery and brand, with his wife Ellen, Silver Stag Winery; an ultra-premium boutique producer of exceptional Cabernet Sauvignon receiving numerous accolades and releasing their first vintage in 2001.

Harry lived a full and happy life and devoted everything to his family, his greatest accomplishment and love. The truest love of his life is and was his wife of 60 years, Ellen Parsley. Their love was magic. Harry absolutely lit up every day and every time he looked at her. He leaves a beautiful legacy in his family, his wine and the love he so graciously gave to so many. Papa, we’re grieving your passing now but promise to celebrate your remarkable life forever. Love and Godspeed.

Harry was preceded in death by his eldest son, John Parsley; and is survived by his wife; Ellen Parsley; daughter, Ellen Kohagura (Mark); son, Timothy Parsley (Rosa); grandchildren: Jordyn Villaluna (Joseph), Harrison Kohagura; and great-grand-daughter, Sloane Villaluna.

There will be a celebration of life with a TBD date soon.