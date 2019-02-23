1941—2019
On Tuesday, February 12th, the world lost a loving and kind person, Harry Price. He cared so much about people and worked to make Napa a good place for all. He put forth much effort to make the Napa Opera House, the Arts Council, the Community Foundation, and Serenity Homes successful. His current project was to provide housing for people trying to put their lives back together, the Emmanuel Eco Village. Fortunately, friends and family are going to see that the project is completed, as Harry would have wanted.
Harry began his professional life by first completing a law degree at the University of Texas. His long-term goal was to eventually become a real-estate developer. After law school, he moved to California where his soon-to-be wife, Linda, lived. He practiced law for about 15 years in San Diego and in the Peninsula. He started his first real-estate project in Sacramento and then came to Napa.
Harry turned the dilapidated Napa Mill into a showplace, which was a big contributor to Downtown Napa’s turnaround. He, with CDI partners, have built many commercial buildings throughout Napa and Solano counties. In all of his dealings, he always treated everyone with honesty and respect.
Harry passed peacefully in his sleep and leaves behind Linda, a loving wife of 50 years, a son Adam, a daughter-in-law Autumn, and granddaughter Amelia. He also has four siblings: LaNell Firth, Robert Price, Barry Price, and LaDell Dwelley.
In lieu of flowers, we would request that you instead make a donation to further Harry’s dream of building housing for those who need our help. A memorial service will be in early spring.
Please send the donation to:
Community Development and Investments
540 Main Street
Napa, CA 94559