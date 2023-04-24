Harry Wayne Hemsley

Jun 16, 1944 - April 19, 2023

NAPA - Harry passed over the bridge peacefully on April 19, 2023, surrounded by family.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy J. Hemsley; two sons, Todd C. Hemsley (Jennifer) and Matthew S. Hemsley DC (Molly); and his stepson, Troy Tallman (Julie). He is also survived by his grandsons: William, Jake, and Ryan Hemsley, Jake, Ben, Zack, and Luke Tallman; and granddaughter, Pearl Hemsley; and his brother, Ross S. Hemsley (Georgia).

He was predeceased by his father, Howard F. Hemsley; mother, Ingrid M. Hemsley; and sister, Treva (Hemsley) Fraga.

Harry was born in Eureka, CA, but spent all of his summers growing up at the family summer compound in Redway, CA. He spent the majority of his days during the summer down at the Eel River, much to the chagrin of his mother; however, he did learn to swim. He became an exceptional swimmer earning four gold medals in Junior Olympic competitions and numerous medals in age group events. He was a graduate of Eureka High School and attended Humboldt State University enjoying a successful career in swimming while there. He also participated in international events and a Master's swim program in later life.

He moved to Napa, CA, in 1968, where he began his career in the financial services industry. He retired in 2010, after owning Napa Valley Financial Services. During his business career, he was active in Kiwanis and a long time member of the Native Sons of The Golden West, parlor #62.

He was also an avid and accomplished sailor, belonging to the Vallejo Yacht Club, being affiliated with the club from 1975 to the present day.

He began his "love affair" with Mexico at an early age and finally purchased the property in 2004 with Cindy. They bought in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, MX. He became a permanent resident of Mexico, and enjoyed many years until health reasons required them to sell their home. He made lasting friendships while living there.

His family and friends will greatly miss Harry, he had a sense of humor that brought smiles and laughter.

He will be interred at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa, CA. Any donations should go to the charity of your choice.