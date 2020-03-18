Harry Wayne Willett

1946 - 2020

1946—2020

Wayne was a longtime resident of Albany, California. After retirement he moved to St. Helena, where he had lived for the last 19 years.

He was a police officer for the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department, where he retired as Captain.

Wayne is survived by his brother John Willett and his nephews and nieces Matthew Stapleton, Brian Willett, John Willett, Gary Holland, Holly Ríos, Gaylord Gagnon, Tony Gagnon, and Betty Buchanan.

Wayne was a loving person and a friend to all. While his family and friends gather to mourn his loss, they will celebrate his life and contributions.

Committal Service will be held on Monday March 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo, CA, at 11:00 am.

Those we love don’t go away.

They walk by us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near.

so loved so missed, so very dear.

