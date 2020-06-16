Hector S. Salinas

Hector came into our family 39 years ago, when he met Beatrice, a single mother of twin boys, who I am told were a bit of a handful. Hector didn’t think twice, and without hesitation he became a great partner, father, friend and teacher. Hector was a huge part of our lives and his infectious big smile lit up the family. He will always be remembered for his loving attitude and his old repetitive jokes that he believed were always as funny as the first time he told them. We will always be thankful for his patience and caring nature. This was never more evident than when he was with his grandchildren. Hector absolutely adored being a grandfather and beamed with pride when he had the opportunity to show them off.