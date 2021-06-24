Helen A. Ruygt

On June 19, 2021, Helen Ruygt passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 93. As the matriarch of the Ruygt & Van Winden Families she was a kind and caring soul, loved by many family and friends locally and in her homeland of Holland. She was born Helena Adriana Maria van Winden in Pijnacker, The Netherlands on February 25, 1928. She was the eldest of 7 children (1 deceased in infancy and another deceased at the age of 15 months). She was the daughter of Jacobus “Jake” and Maria van Winden (de Koning). Helen's mother passed away when she was 14 years old, so it fell upon her to help with the household and her younger siblings at an early age. She also helped clean at her church, part of her growing devotion to her Catholic faith and helped an aunt weekly for spending cash. She learned to knit and made her first sweater at the age of 10, a skill she practiced her whole life. She first met her husband Louis G. Ruygt at the age of 15 along the “Molenpad” (Windmill path) while on a bike ride with her close group of friends but it was not until the age of 18 that she was allowed on their first date. Helen endured the hardships of 5 years of Nazi occupation during World War II and her family sometimes provided others with shelter or food from their farm. Helen and Louis married Oct 29, 1949, 6 days before her father, stepmother and siblings emigrated to the United States. The newlyweds were able to live in the family home in which she was born, and there they brought 5 children into the world in the next 6 years. Louis worked as a banker in The Hague but after the devastation of WWII, Louis did not see much promise in remaining in Holland and applied for immigration to the USA. In 1956 he was able to board his family on a 2-day airplane trip to California. Helen's family was already settled in Napa, so they joined the family and Louis began working at his father-in-law's nursery Van Winden's Pueblo Garden Center. A 6th child was born to them 2 years later and a 7th perished near birth.