1928—2019
Helen Boyd Roberts passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born in Napa to Maurice and Gertrude Boyd on September 28, 1928. Helen graduated from Vallejo High School, Napa Junior College and attended UC Berkeley. After many years, Helen retired from the Napa Valley School District and pursued many of her favorite activities of reading, writing short stories, traveling, gardening, genealogy and was a proud member of both “The Daughters of the American Revolution” and the UC Master Gardener Program.
Helen is predeceased by her parents, her husband of 54 years, Louis Roberts, and her brother, Robert Boyd. She is survived by her loving niece and nephew, Darleen and Lars Boyd, their family, her sister in law, Mildred Boyd, and other nieces, nephews and cousins.
As per Helen’s request, she was buried in the historic Stark family plot at Tulocay. No services were held.