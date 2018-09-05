1925—2018
Helen “Marcheta” Squires was born February 22, 1925. The only child of Jack and Teletta McFarlin, Helen was adoringly called by her middle name which was a popular love song in 1925. She was doted upon by her parents, their friends and extended family. Her childhood was full of hope, despite the Long Beach earthquake of 1935 and the effects of the Great Depression.
Marcheta fell in love and married her high school sweetheart, Robert “Bob” Earl Squires. The two were inseparable until shortly after their marriage when World War II arose and Bob felt compelled to serve and joined the U.S. Navy. Bob and Marcheta Squires enjoyed their lives raising two daughters, Betty and Lani. As a social butterfly, Marcheta led a beautiful life full of travel, new experiences and an array of lifelong friends. She remembered fondly her many years in Hawaii where she was an exuberant part of the island nature and culture, taking full advantage of the beauty of Oahu.
After Bob’s retirement from Naval service in 1970, they were enticed by a “couples” job working for (and living within) the Napa County Juvenile Hall. Marcheta retired a widow from that position, full of stories about the children she guided and the coworkers she became close to. Marcheta’s life was filled with loving family, laughter, card games, smiles, travel and fishing on the Napa River.
Marcheta slipped away in her sleep after a joyous evening celebrating with family. She was full of life, gracious, and will be dearly missed by everyone. Marcheta is survived by her daughters; Betty Schiavone and Lani Squires. Grandchildren; Sherrie Thompson, Patricia Patten, Debbie Bozarth, Julie Ochoa and 12 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 22 at 2:00 PM, at Embassy Suites 1075 California Blvd. Napa. Please come and share your stories of your memorable times with Marcheta.